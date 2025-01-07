Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been on fans’ show ‘Up The Poshcast’ on Sunday evening.

He discussed Joel Randall’s impending departure revealing two clubs made written bids for the player which were turned down, but one has now made an acceptable verbal bid which needs to be firmed up.

Randall has not discussed terms with his expected new club. They are expected to take place on Monday. It’s thought to be League One side Bolton Wanderers who made several bids for the now 25 year-old in the summer.

They were turned down, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson told MacAnthony a couple of weeks back to sell Randall if the summer bids were matched. MacAnthony insists Posh will not lose money on Randall. Posh have paid former club Exeter City £1.2 million in transfer fee and add ons. Posh will also demand lucrative add ons as part of the new deal.

MacAnthony did not rule out Randall ‘coming again’ at Posh if he rejects the proposed move.