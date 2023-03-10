Is ex-Peterborough United manager set to take on Oxford United job?
Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is closing on on the Oxford United manager’s job, according to reports.
McCann, who left Posh in January, has been linked with the post since Oxford sacked Karl Robinson last month.
The latest report emerged in a national newspaper, but the Oxford Mail and the club have yet to confirm or deny the story.
The Oxford Mail has reported interest from former England striker Jermain Defoe and current caretaker-boss Craig Short.
Short is expected to take charge of Oxford’s home League One game against Derby County on Saturday.
Oxford are due to visit Posh on April 1.