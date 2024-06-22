Is ex-Peterborough United centre-back about to leave Bolton Wanderers?
Santos on the move?
Bristol Rovers are close to signing attacking midfielder Isaac Hutchinson from Walsall.
Bolton Wanderers are to sign goalkeeper Luke Southwood from Cheltenham.
There is speculation former Posh defender Ricardo Santos will soon leave Bolton.
League One latest June 21
Burton Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Charlie Webster on a permanent deal..
Cobblers lose player to MK
Cobblers defender Sam Sherring has joined MK Dons of League Two after turning down a new contract at Sixfields.
Lincoln City have completed the signing of midfielder Tom Bayliss from Shrewsbury.
Midfielder Lewis Bate has joined Stockport County after leaving Leeds United. Bate spent the second-half of last season on loan at MK Dons.
League One latest June 21
Blackpool have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from Sheffield Wednesday.
Exeter have signed defender Jack McMillan on a two-year deal following his departure from Partick Thistle at the end of last season.
League One latest Jun 20
Huddersfield Town look set to lose star striker Jack Rudoni to Coventry City.
Crawley have signed midfielder Antony Papadopoulos on an initial two-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Welling United.
League One latest June 20
Young Southampton defender Lewis Payne is a target for League One trio Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City this summer according to Football Insider.
Football Insider also report Charlton have opened talks with experienced Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy.
Well connected journalist Alan Nixon is reporting Exeter are talking to released Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis.
League One latest June 20
Huddersfield Town have signed Lincoln City wing-back Lasse Sorensen for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.
Posh old boy
Former Posh youth team striker Josh Davison has moved to Tranmere from League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon.
Charlton have completed the signing of Dunfemline centre-back Josh Edwards.
Birmingham City have signed experienced goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Hull City on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Eighth Rotherham signing!
Rotherham have signed defender Zak Jules from Exeter City. It’s now eight summer signings for Rotherham’s ex-Posh manager Steve Evans.
Wigan have lost winger Jordan Jones after failing to agree terms on a new contract. Jones has left the club.
Bristol Rovers are set to sign Chippenham Town centre-back Dan Ellison.
League One latest June 18
Lincoln City are set to sign in demand midfielder Tom Bayliss following his departure from Shrewsbury.
Huddersfield have agreed a fee with Lincoln for wing-back Lasse Sorensen according to Football Insider.
