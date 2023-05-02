Nathanael Ogbeta (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ogbeta is booked in for a scan at 6pm on Tuesday, but club officials are not hopeful of receiving good news.

The on-loan 22 year-old limped out of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers with a thigh problem.

But there is better news regarding experienced right-back Nathan Thompson who is making a quicker than expected recover from his ankle injury.

Nathan Thompson is about to take a throw-in. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 31 year-old remains a doubt for Sunday, but having initially been ruled out for the rest of the regular League One season following a heavy challenge at Accrington Stanley earlier this month, Thompson now has an outside chance of playing at Oakwell.

"We’ll know about Nathanael for sure tonight,” Ferguson stated. “It doesn’t look good, but you never know. He felt a bit better when he came in this morning, but that’s normal. If it is a muscle problem he won’t make Sunday, but there’s always a chance he could be back for the play-offs if we get that far.

"If I had to predict the outcome now I’d say he won’t play at Barnsley.

"There is better news on Nathan though. He had no chance of playing this time last week, but he’s been progressing much quicker than we expected.

"I’d say he was still doubtful. But he has a couple of tests to get through and if he’s successful he could be in contention for Sunday.