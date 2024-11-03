Experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer has become the latest member of the Peterborough United squad to join the club’s injury list.

Steer, who has lost his place in the starting line-up to Nicholas Bilokapic in recent weeks, was absent from the squad entirely in Saturday’s 4-2 FA Cup win over Newport with Will Blackmore taking his place on the bench.

The 32-year-old has picked up a knee injury and is unlikely to feature for the club anytime soon. Ferguson didn’t intend to use in cup matches this season anyway.

Ferguson said: “Jed has a problem with his knee that flared up on Friday. He has been sent for a scan and we’re waiting for a second opinion that we’ll get on Monday.

Jed Steer has picked up a knee injury. Photo: Joe Dent.

“He was never going to be involved today. I’ve said to Jed that he will not be involved in the cup games this season.”

Posh have another cup game on Tuesday (November 5, 7pm) as they host Crystal Palace U21s in the final group game of the EFL Trophy. A draw for Posh will guarantee victory in the group and a home tie in the next round.

Abraham Odoh will keep his place in the side while Chris Conn-Clarke is set to return from injury in the match, but injuries are set to continue to rule out both Sam Curtis and Bradley Ihionvien.

Curtis is taking time to recover from a dead leg which he played through after returning from international duty while Posh are being cautious with Ihionvien to ensure he is fully over his niggling calf injury.

Ferguson added: “Sam picked up a really bad dead leg while away with Ireland. He has managed to get through games, but it’s now affecting him and he’s been sent for a scan. There’s no muscle problem, which is the main thing, but he’ll miss Tuesday and obviously next Saturday through suspension. It’s nothing too serious.

“We have to almost reset with Brad because he’s got this problem that keeps flaring up. He played on Tuesday in the 21s and clearly he wasn’t running properly.We’re going to reset and he’s probably going to be out for a couple of weeks so we can get him into a position where, when he is back, he stays back.

“At the moment, he’s out, he’s back, he’s out again and that’s no good to him or us because he’s clearly nowhere near. He came on at Bolton and did fine, but at the moment, he’s not really there.”