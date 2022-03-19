In-form Peterborough United striker to miss ‘win or bust’ QPR test

Jones was outstanding until forced off in Wednesday’s defeat at the hands of Swansea City with a shoulder injury. The injury is not as bad as first thought, but he won’t travel to Loftus Road for a game against play-off chasing QPR. The 19 year-old could be back to play in the next Posh match at home to Middlesbrough on April 2. Posh have a 13-day break after tomorrow’s match because of a designated international weekend. “The injury is not as bad as we feared,” Posh manager Grant McCann stated. “But we have taken the decision to not take him tomorrow. There is an impingement in his shoulder and if he took a knock on it again tomorrow it could cause further damage. He might need an injection, but he could be back in a couple of weeks. “It’s a shame for him and us as he’s been looking good. He’s quick, he can handle the ball and he can travel with it at speed. He can pick out a pass as he showed in setting up a goal against Swansea. “And he wants to learn and get better. He is not the finished article, but he is one who has the attributes needed to improve.” Posh are seeking a hat-trick of wins against QPR this season having beaten them 2-1 in a Championship match at in October and after knocking them out of the FA Cup in January. And win is a must for a Posh team seven points from safety before Saturday games for their relegation rivals. “We have to get on the front foot from the first whistle,” McCann added. “We have nothing to lose now. “With the rub of the green we could have had more points from the games against Bournemouth (1-1), Stoke (2-2) and Swansea (2-3). We went toe-to-toe with Bournemouth, fought back twice against Stoke and got in front against Swansea only to sit back and invite pressure. “We’ve been scoring goals. Jonson Clarke-Harris has two in his last three games and so does Jack Marriott and Sammie Szmodics scored against Swansea. “We must defend better as a team though against a side who probably expect to finish in the top six.”