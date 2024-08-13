If you fancy a Saturday in Devon watching Peterborough United.....

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:11 BST
Exeter v Posh in 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Exeter v Posh in 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​Peterborough United are now selling tickets for the League One trip to Exeter City on Saturday, August 24.

​Posh fans will have use of a terrace behind the goal as well as 168 seats in a small stand.

The Priority Points system is in operation for this game because of the small allocation of seating tickets. Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance.

Prices

Advance: Seats: Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 24s: £24, Under 18s: £13. Terrace: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 24s: £17, Under 18s: £8.

Matchday: Seats: Adults: £29, Seniors 65+: £26, Under 24s: £26, Under 18s: £15. Terrace: Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 24s: £19, Under 18s: £10.

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Posh have lost on their last two trips to Exeter.

