If you fancy a Saturday in Devon watching Peterborough United.....
Posh fans will have use of a terrace behind the goal as well as 168 seats in a small stand.
The Priority Points system is in operation for this game because of the small allocation of seating tickets. Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance.
Prices
Advance: Seats: Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 24s: £24, Under 18s: £13. Terrace: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 24s: £17, Under 18s: £8.
Matchday: Seats: Adults: £29, Seniors 65+: £26, Under 24s: £26, Under 18s: £15. Terrace: Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 24s: £19, Under 18s: £10.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Posh have lost on their last two trips to Exeter.