Sam Curtis in action against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United full-back Sam Curtis has stressed the importance of being able to be versatile as a football.

Curtis put in a statement performance on Saturday as Posh proved too much for Shrewsbury at Croud Meadow and ran out 4-1 winners thanks to doubles from Kwame Poku and Joel Randall.

The 18-year-ols Sheffield United loanee spent the majority of the match at left back- rather than his preferred right side- due to the failure of Jake Sparkes to shake off a sickness bug; meaning he had to be substituted after 35 minutes.

He said: “Playing at left back was always in the pipeline to happen so I was prepared for it. i knew my job and was well prepared.

“As soon as I came in, the gaffer held a meeting and said that everyone in the team needs to know how to play every position. Just knowing the game plan is important and wherever you’re asked to go and play, you have to go and do a job. If I was asked to go goalkeeper, I would.

“It’s different being on the other side in that it’s unfamiliar but you have to do it as a footballer and it’s good to be versatile and I feel I did that.”

"The team performance was brilliant. We ended up going a goal down at the start but the lads showed great composure and the lads were really relaxed. We stuck to the game plan and showed our quality to come through. We deserved to win by that margin.

“They were a big threat from set pieces but we defended them really well. Once we went 2-1 up, we knew that a one-goal margin isn’t always going to be good enough but we knew that we had the quality to go and score again and we did that. It could have been more, we had plenty of chances throughout the game.

“We have bundles of pace upfront. it’s great to have that as an outlet at the end of the game; especially when they were playing the high line and Ricky is a great outlet for us."