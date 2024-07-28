Huddersfield Town could have an ex-Peterborough United player in their line-up on opening day at London Road
Terriers seek ex-Posh man
Burton Albion’s signing spree continued with the arrival of goalkeeper Harry Isted on a two-year deal from League One rivals Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.
Huddersfield Town are reportedly trying to sign former Posh striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town.
Huge offer for Wigan star
Stockport County have signed Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola on a season-long loan deal.
Hull City have reportedly made a total offer of £7 million for Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes
Stamford player joins Rotherham United
Rotherham have signed Jack Holmes on an initial one-year deal following a trial period at New York Stadium.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who can play in a wide or central role, featured against the Millers for seventh-tier side Stamford AFC earlier in pre-season after joining them last month.
Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Joshua Kayode from Rotherham United on a season-long loan.
Posh youngster leaves on loan
Young Posh left-back Aaron Powell has joined non-league side Kettering Town on a season-long loan deal.
Wigan Athletic have signed winger Silko Thomas on a season-long loan from Premier League side Leicester City.
League Two latest July 26
Crawley Town have signed Armando Junior Quitirna from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.
Ex-Posh men moves on
Burton Albion have signed Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh player Junior Morias has returned to Dagenham & Redbridge, He was at Notts County last season.
And ex-Posh striker Lee Angol has moved from Sutton United to Morecambe.
Cobblers signing number 7
Northampton Town have signed midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias (20) from Fulham on a season-long loan.
Stevenage have signed striker Tyreece Simpson from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee. Simpson was on loan at Northampton last season.
Wigan Athletic have signed Manchester United striker Joe Hugill on a season-long loan deal. Hugill scored once in 20 appearances on loan at Burton last season.
League One latest July 25
Leicester City winger Silko Thomas has agreed a deal to join Wigan Athletic on loan according to Football Insider.
Relentless Birmingham
Burton Albion have signed right-back Nick Akoto from American third-tier side South Georgia Tormenta on a three-year contract.
Wigan Athletic have signed defender Toby Sibbick from Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Crawley Town have signed Scottish midfielder Max Anderson from Dundee for an undisclosed fee.
