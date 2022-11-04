News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have cemented their place in the play-offs after a good run of wins.

How William Hill rates resurgent Peterborough United's promotion hopes in pictures - plus the odds for Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle

Posh have climbed the table following a great run of form.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Four wins in the last five matches has seen Peterborough go fourth in the table and create a little gap back to Derby in seventh.

Bookies William Hill have accordingly cut United’s odds, with Posh fourth favourites.

1. Morecambe

1000/1

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Forest Green Rovers

500/1

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Cheltenham Town

250/1

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Burton Albion

250/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

