Ronnie Edwards in action for England in the semi-final win over Italy at the Under 19 European Championships. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images).

Centre-back Edwards (19) has been in impeccable form throughout the tournament, including Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 semi-final win over Italy.

England beat Israel 1-0 in the group stages and will start as favourites to defeat a side who scored a shock 2-1 semi-final win over France.

The last time the Young Lions tasted success in the U19 Euros, the squad which beat Portugal in the final included Mason Mount, Reece James and Aaron Ramsdale, all of whom have gone on to become senior internationals for England under Gareth Southgate.