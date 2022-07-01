How to watch Peterborough United star playing for England in the European Championship Under 19 final.

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards is expected to be named in the England team to take on Israel in the final of the European Under 19 Championships on Friday (7pm).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:55 pm
Ronnie Edwards in action for England in the semi-final win over Italy at the Under 19 European Championships. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images).
Ronnie Edwards in action for England in the semi-final win over Italy at the Under 19 European Championships. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images).

Centre-back Edwards (19) has been in impeccable form throughout the tournament, including Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 semi-final win over Italy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

England beat Israel 1-0 in the group stages and will start as favourites to defeat a side who scored a shock 2-1 semi-final win over France.

The last time the Young Lions tasted success in the U19 Euros, the squad which beat Portugal in the final included Mason Mount, Reece James and Aaron Ramsdale, all of whom have gone on to become senior internationals for England under Gareth Southgate.

Both the BBC Sport Website and the BBC iPlayer (free with a subscription) will offer live streams services. UEFA TV will also air the final.

EnglandRonnie EdwardsIsraelItaly