But there are first-team players carrying knocks so if Ferguson did fancy fielding Clarke-Harris to show others how to finish this is how I would line up, in a 3-4-1-2 formation.
Kwame Poku is sidelined by injury and on-loan winger Michael Olakigbe is suspended.
1. JED STEER
Whatever the formation I'm picking the best goalkeeper which in my opinion is Jed Steer. Nicholas Bilokapic has served Posh well enough, but an experienced head at both ends of the pitch wouldn't do any harm for the occasional game. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
I fancy right centre-back in a back three would suit Knight. It would give him more licence to deliver those galloping runs forward he so enjoys. He made his 150th Posh appearance at Exeter on Tuesday and, if he plays, he will make his 200th career appearance tomorrow (including Leicester U21 and U23 games in the Trophy) against a former club. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
A position in the middle of a back three is made for the talented ball-playing centre-back. Photo: Joe Dent
4. ROMONEY CRICHLOW
I toyed with the idea of playing Jadel Katongo in the middle of my defence and playing Edwards on the left as he has such a good understanding with Harrison Burrows. But I've opted for the balance of a left-footer in Crichlow given he will have more defensive ground to cover. Photo: David Lowndes