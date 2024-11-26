Peterborough United dropped a place to 13th after the nine League One fixtures on Tuesday night.

A late goal from ex-Posh loanee Conor Coventry gave Charlton Athletic a 1-0 win at bottom club Burton Albion which enabled the Londoners to overtake Darren Ferguson’s side.

The Brewers were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when midfielder Charlie Webster was shown a straight red card. He will now be suspended from the trip to Posh on Wednesday December 4.

Posh are now six points as well as seven places outside the play-off places.

Darren Ferguson is cautioned by referee Scott Simpson last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Ferguson will be watching Saturday’s FA Cup second round tie against Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium from the stands after receiving his third yellow card of the season in last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Reading. He must now serve a one-match ban from the technical area.

Ferguson can still be in the dressing room before and after the County match, as well as at half-time.

He can be in touch with his coaching staff during the game, but cannot speak directly to his players.

Ferguson won’t be allowed any contact with match officials so won’t be present when the team-sheets are handed in.

He is able to conduct a post-match press conference.

Ferguson will be back in the managerial dugout for the game against Burton.