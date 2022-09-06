4. JOSH KNIGHT

New signing Kell Watts can't get fit enough soon enough as the vulnerability of the left-hand side of the Posh defence is becoming more stark by the game. Frankie Kent struggled last weekend and collected his fourth yellow card of the campaign. Knight is no long-term solution to the left-sided centre-back problem, but Kent needs a break, and the more athletic ball carriers in this side the better.

Photo: Joe Dent