There hasn’t been a lot fundamentally wrong with the performances in the back-to-back defeats at Derby County and Portsmouth and two home game in quick succession (Fleetwood are the visitors next Tuesday) offers Posh a great chance to close the current five-point gap on the top two.
But It’s also true that a couple of players are struggling for form, and there’s a fit-again player capable of bridging that gap between midfielders and attackers.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
As Harvey Cartrwright can't get himself fit, Bergstrom is a shoo-in for selection in goal.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced defender will be keen to put on a show after his ludicrously harsh red card at Derby caused him to miss a return to Pompey at the weekend. He's on the right of my back three from where he should be able to get forward against this opposition.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
The teenager should be comfortable against a team who haven't scored in their last three League One games. Posh should dominate the ball and Edwards should start many of the attacks from the back.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
New signing Kell Watts can't get fit enough soon enough as the vulnerability of the left-hand side of the Posh defence is becoming more stark by the game. Frankie Kent struggled last weekend and collected his fourth yellow card of the campaign. Knight is no long-term solution to the left-sided centre-back problem, but Kent needs a break, and the more athletic ball carriers in this side the better.
