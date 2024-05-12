Peterborough United fell just short with their home-grown stars guiding them to the play-off semi-finals.Peterborough United fell just short with their home-grown stars guiding them to the play-off semi-finals.
Peterborough United fell just short with their home-grown stars guiding them to the play-off semi-finals.

How the final League One table would have looked if only goals from UK players counted, including Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Stevenage and Portsmouth

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th May 2024, 07:00 BST
The days of Smith, Jones and Green are long gone now – as are teams made up entirely of UK players.

Nowadays teams are made up with players from all over the world as the globe becomes smaller and society becomes ever more multi-cultural.

Portsmouth and Derby County took the automatic promotion places, with Port Vale, Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United and Cheltenham Town heading back to the League Two.

But how would League Two have looked if only goals from English players counted?

This is how the final table would have looked, with finding coming from transfermarkt.co.uk

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

46 27 10 9 57:30 27 91

1. Peterborough United

46 27 10 9 57:30 27 91 Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
46 23 12 11 47:31 16 81

2. Charlton Athletic

46 23 12 11 47:31 16 81 Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
46 21 16 9 43:27 16 79

3. Portsmouth

46 21 16 9 43:27 16 79 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
46 20 14 12 53:39 14 74

4. Reading

46 20 14 12 53:39 14 74 Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLeague TwoPortsmouthDerby CountyBolton WanderersCharlton Athletic