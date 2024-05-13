Hector Kyprianou is one of a number of stars in the Peterborough United squad.Hector Kyprianou is one of a number of stars in the Peterborough United squad.
Hector Kyprianou is one of a number of stars in the Peterborough United squad.

How Peterborough United's squad market value compares to their League One rivals - including Birmingham City's staggering valuation and Barnsley, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2024, 07:33 BST
Another summer rebuild is on the cards for Darren Ferguson and Posh.

Defeat in the play-offs confirmed Posh in League One once again in what will be another push for promotion.

They will go into the season as one of the favourites, with a star-studden squad currently at Ferguson’s disposal.

It is a squad likely to attract plenty of interest from other clubs during the next transfer window, boosting Ferguson’s transfer kitty,

So, with 22 teams already confirmed for next season’s League One, how much is the Posh squad currently valued at, and how does it compare to their new league rivals?

Here we have all the answers, thanks to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

£43.84m

1. Birmingham City

£43.84m Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
£29.34m

2. Huddersfield Town

£29.34m Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
£17.45m

3. Peterborough United

£17.45m Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
£12.69m

4. Rotherham United

£12.69m Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBirmingham CityDarren FergusonRotherham UnitedHuddersfield TownBarnsleyCharlton Athletic