Defeat in the play-offs confirmed Posh in League One once again in what will be another push for promotion.

They will go into the season as one of the favourites, with a star-studden squad currently at Ferguson’s disposal.

It is a squad likely to attract plenty of interest from other clubs during the next transfer window, boosting Ferguson’s transfer kitty,

So, with 22 teams already confirmed for next season’s League One, how much is the Posh squad currently valued at, and how does it compare to their new league rivals?