Peterborough United's matchday experience has been rated 4.2 out of 5 in reviews by fans on Google.

How Peterborough United's matchday experience compares to Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Cambridge United according to Google ratings - picture gallery

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Feb 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Posh news here.

Rated: 4.7 (7 reviews)

1. Charlton Athletic - The Valley

Rated: 4.7 (7 reviews) Photo: Alex Pantling

4.6 from 772 Google reviews,

2. Leyton Orient - Brisbane Road

4.6 from 772 Google reviews, Photo: Pete Norton

Rated: 4.6 (353 reviews)

3. Burton Albion - Pirelli Stadium

Rated: 4.6 (353 reviews) Photo: Marc Atkins

Rated: 4.5 (2320 reviews)

4. Portsmouth - Fratton Park

Rated: 4.5 (2320 reviews) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

