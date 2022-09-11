News you can trust since 1948
How Peterborough United's crowds compare to MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town and every other League One club this season

A grand total of 880.410 fans have already watched games across League One.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 7:00 am

Peterborough have seen 27,900 attend their matches at London Road so far, at an average of 9.300.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of MK Dons, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and the rest of League One.

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures are correct to Monday September 12 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website

1. Accrington Stanley

Average crowd: 2,501

2. Forest Green Rovers

Average crowd: 2.974

3. Fleetwood Town

Average crowd: 3.242

4. Burton Albion

Average crowd: 3.556

