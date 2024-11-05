George Holley played for Posh Under 21s v Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United Under 21s delivered a late show to win a Professional Development League game 3-2 against Fleetwood Town at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday,

Actually Under 21s is an exaggeration. It was a team full of under 18s players who had played in the disappointing FA Youth Cup defeat at the hands of Northampton Town last week. The teenagers scored all the goals with Joe Davies netting twice before full-back Noah Freeman popped up at the far post to seal the win with an 88th minute header.

It’s a third straight win at this level for a team who have been on a roller-coaster of a season. Posh are now fifth with games in hand on every team above them, including Fleetwood.

Goalkeeper Bastien Smith, a summer arrival from Portsmouth, also impressed for Posh and he made a couple of smart saves before the visitors took the lead through Mikey Lane from a 15th minute corner. It took Posh just three minutes to get back on terms as Eddie Fox was fouled in the penalty area and Davies converted the spotkick.

A close contest ensued before Fleetwood re-took the lead eight minutes before the interval with an Owen Davenport header. Smith was to deny the same player with a brilliant save 11 minutes from time with the score still at 2-1, and that turned out to be a massive turning point

Posh got on top at the start of the second-half with the Fleetwood ‘keeper saving well from Ma’Kel Campbell, but, until Smith’s heroics, Posh created little. Within a minute though Davies has smashed home from distance and Freeman was then on the spot to convert a cross from Lucca Mendonca, a first-team sub at the weekend, to edge Posh in front, although victory wasn’t confirmed until Smith made a super save to keep out a 92nd minute free kick.

Posh Under 21s are next in action at home to leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday, November 19. The Blades have won 10 of 12 unbeaten games this season.

Posh: Bastien Smith, Noah Freeman, Benji McWilliams-Marcano (sub Rylie Fitzpatrick, 75 mins), Lucca Mendonca, Justin Osagie, Jensen Sumnall, Tom Unwin (sub Andre Changunda, 56 mins), Ma’Kel Campbell, Eddie Fox (sub George Holley, 85 mins), Joe Davies, Patryk Sykut.

Unused Subs: Ignas Sakalas,Fabian Claxton.