News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Peterborough United's squad value has dropped by 13.7%, according to a leading industry website.Peterborough United's squad value has dropped by 13.7%, according to a leading industry website.
Peterborough United's squad value has dropped by 13.7%, according to a leading industry website.

How much the Peterborough United squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Cambridge United, Reading, Blackpool, Derby County, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic - picture gallery

Peterborough United’s squad is said to be worth £13.09m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:59 BST

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which represents a drop of 13.7% in value.

The website suggests new-boys Stevenage have the lowest valued squad at £3.12m with Blackpool leading the list.

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

Get the latest Posh news here.

£3.12m (+12.4%)

1. Stevenage

£3.12m (+12.4%) Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Value: £3.2m (-3.9%)

2. Carlisle United

Value: £3.2m (-3.9%) Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
£3.43 (-22.6%)

3. Cheltenham Town

£3.43 (-22.6%) Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
£3.52m (+1.2%)

4. Leyton Orient

£3.52m (+1.2%) Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:BlackpoolReadingDerby CountyBarnsleyWigan Athletic