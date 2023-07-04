Peterborough United’s squad is said to be worth £13.09m.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which represents a drop of 13.7% in value.

The website suggests new-boys Stevenage have the lowest valued squad at £3.12m with Blackpool leading the list.

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

Stevenage £3.12m (+12.4%)

Carlisle United Value: £3.2m (-3.9%)

Cheltenham Town £3.43 (-22.6%)

Leyton Orient £3.52m (+1.2%)