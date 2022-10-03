How many points Peterborough United are now expected to get after win at MK Dons - plus Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth's expected points tally
Peterborough’s mini-revival continued after a 3-2 win at MK Dons.
It made it back-to-back wins to leave Grant McCann’s men sitting in seventh spot in a still congestion pack at the top end of the table.
But they still have to bag plenty more wins to impress the supercomputer, which is still predicting a failed season at Posh.
Posh are now being given a 15 per cent chance of getting promoted (up from 12) and a 32 per cent chance of being in the play-offs at the end of the season (up from 26 per cent).
Give us your predictions on how you expect the season to shape up via our social media channels.
Get all your latest Posh news, here.