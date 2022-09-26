News you can trust since 1948
Joe Ward (left) celebrates a goal on his 200th Posh appearance. Photo: David Lowndes.

How many members of Peterborough United's 200 club can you name?

Joe Ward joined the Peterborough United 200 club on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:26 am

The versatile 27 year-old scored in his milestone match, the final goal in a 3-0 League One win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ward now joins these players who have played 200 or more games for Posh, according to club statistician Mick Robinson.

See how many you can name. The years relate to their debut and their final match for the club. Only appearances in the club’s Football League era count.

Answers will be revealed on Tuesday morning.

1. 559 appearances

Winger, most appearances in Posh history, 1968-1981.

2. 494 appearances

Goalkeeper, 1993-2021.

3. 420 appearances

Centre-back, 1970-1983.

4. 388 appearances

Winger, 1997-2006.

