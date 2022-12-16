Here's how Peterborough United's crowds compare to MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town and every other League One club this season
A grand total of 2,474,298 have watched League One football this season at a division average of 10,140 fans.
But this weekend isn’t likely to be one of the better weekends of the season for club’s with the cold weather biting and the traditional dip in crowds as fans get ready for Christmas.
And that’s likely to the case down at London Road tomorrow with Peterborough United welcoming a Shrewsbury Town side who are unlikely to be crowd-pullers.
So far Posh have welcomed 82,997 fans to home games at an average of 8,300.
But how do those crowds compare with the likes of MK Dons, Oxford United, Lincoln City, Barnsley and the rest of League One.
Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.
The figures are correct to Friday September 16 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website
You can get more Posh news, here.