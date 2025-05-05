Here's 85 pictures of the fantastic Peterborough United fans who have watched their side this season

Posh flirted with the relegation places before finding their finding momentum in the closing stages of the season.

It was momentum that swep Posh to more Wembley glory with the 2-0 win over Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy final.

Along the way, Posh received fantastic support from the loyal fans.

Here we take a look at fans who watched games from the start of the season until the end of February, captured through the lens of our man David Lowndes and Posh club photographer Joe Dent.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

1 . Posh 0 Wrexham 2 Peterborough United fans watch as their side are beaten at home to Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 0 Wrexham 2 Peterborough United fans watch as their side are beaten at home to Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 0 Wrexham 2 Peterborough United fans watch as their side are beaten at home to Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales