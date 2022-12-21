Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Peterborough are doing pretty good so far with 23 yellow cards and two red cards.

Around the league there has been 889 yellow cards, 15 double bookings and 16 straight red cards. Just five teams have yet to pick up a red card.

So how does Peterborough’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1. Fleetwood Town - 60pts Y: 50 DB: 0 R: 2 Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

2. Forest Green Rovers - 57pts Y: 54 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Accrington Stanley - 53pts Y: 48 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Oxford United - 51pts Y: 40 DB: 2 R: 1 Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales