Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United's highest-rated player, according to the whoscored.com website, with a rating of 7.27.

Here are League One's 20 highest rated players and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Bristol Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town players who make the cut - in pictures

Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

That is probably no surprise after having bagged 16 goals so far this campaign. He has been given a rating of 7.27, making him the joint fourth highest-rated player in the league.

The striker is joined by team-mate Joe Ward back in 20th spot with a 7.11 rating.

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

7.55

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers)

7.50

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

7.38

Photo: Gareth Copley

4. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

7.27

Photo: Albert Perez

League OneSheffield WednesdayDerby CountyBristol Rovers