Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

That is probably no surprise after having bagged 16 goals so far this campaign. He has been given a rating of 7.27, making him the joint fourth highest-rated player in the league.

The striker is joined by team-mate Joe Ward back in 20th spot with a 7.11 rating.

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get more Posh news here.

1 . Eiran Cashin (Derby County) 7.55 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) 7.50 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3 . Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) 7.38 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) 7.27 Photo: Albert Perez Photo Sales