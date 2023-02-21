Here are League One's 20 highest rated players and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Bristol Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town players who make the cut - in pictures
Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.
That is probably no surprise after having bagged 16 goals so far this campaign. He has been given a rating of 7.27, making him the joint fourth highest-rated player in the league.
The striker is joined by team-mate Joe Ward back in 20th spot with a 7.11 rating.
Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
Get more Posh news here.
Page 1 of 5