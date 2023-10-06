News you can trust since 1948
Heartbreak for Darren Ferguson and his family as Lady Cathy Ferguson passes away

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and mother of Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson, has died at the age of 84, the family have announced.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Sir Alex Ferguson and Lady Cathy Ferguson. (Photo IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)Sir Alex Ferguson and Lady Cathy Ferguson. (Photo IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Sir Alex Ferguson and Lady Cathy Ferguson. (Photo IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lady Cathy and Sir Alex met when the United manager was 23 in 1964 and they were married two years later. They had been married for 57 years. They went on to have three sons, Mark in 1968 and twins Jason and Darren in 1972.

In a statement, the Ferguson family said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time."

In a statement, Manchester United said: "Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career."

