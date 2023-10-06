Heartbreak for Darren Ferguson and his family as Lady Cathy Ferguson passes away
Lady Cathy and Sir Alex met when the United manager was 23 in 1964 and they were married two years later. They had been married for 57 years. They went on to have three sons, Mark in 1968 and twins Jason and Darren in 1972.
In a statement, the Ferguson family said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time."
In a statement, Manchester United said: "Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career."