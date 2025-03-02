Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Shrewsbury. Photo David Lowndes.

The relationship on the left-hand side of the Peterborough United team has been a vital factor in an excellent eight days of action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh won back-to-back League One games for the first time since August and reached the Wembley Final in the Vertu Trophy. Left-back Tayo Edun was cup-tied from the semi-final success at Wrexham, but he followed a man-of-the-match display in the win at Huddersfield with another dynamic display at home to Shrewsbury yesterday.

Edun claimed his first goal for Posh, albeit rather luckily straight from a corner, and watched with delight as his partner on the left Abraham Odoh contributed two assists in a 3-1 win at the Weston Homes Stadium. Shrewsbury had received an early blow when skipper John Marquis was sent off after just 13 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m always getting on at Ibby (Odoh) about his end product because I know how good he can be,” Edun told the Posh Plus service. “So I was very happy for him to get two assists. I got lucky with my goal. I try and whip the corners in as aggressively as possible and this one worked out pretty well. The fact they had a man sent off so quickly didn’t really alter how we played as we expected them to sit in with 11 players.

"We got a bit sloppy to concede an equaliser, but we got back in front and then it was case of trying to kill the game off in the second-half. It didn’t happen until very late, but we defended well when we had to to and ground out the win.

"We knew one win would change the mood around the place and now we have three. I went up to Wrexham even though I couldn’t play and I felt part of it. Everyone travelled up there and that togetherness is important at this stage of the season. We have another big week coming up now and we have to make sure our standards remain high.”

Posh are at Blackpool for a League One fixture on Tuesday (March 4) before hosting second-placed Wycombe Wanderers at London Road next Saturday (March 8, 3pm kick off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odoh looks a shoo-in for a run in the side. He set up goals for Malik Mothersille and Chris Conn-Clarke yesterday. Odoh told Posh Plus: “We need to keep our momentum going. We are in a good place right now after a great week.

"We did well against Shrewsbury. It can be harder to play against 10 men so I was happy to get two assists and to help Tayo out defensively. He is always saying ‘end product, end product’ to me. It’s his way of encouraging me. He even said it after I set a goal up!

"For the first assist I picked the ball up in the area and decided to attack rather than play back. I put the ball through a defender’s legs and then saw Malik in space and that pass went through someone’s legs as well. For the second assist I knew the defender was going at full pelt trying to catch me and would over-commit so I decided to chop back. I then passed it to Chris and I was happy to help him get his first goal for the club.”