Gustav Lindgren scores late winner for Peterborough United Under 21s

Peterborough United Under 21s won a thriller against Barnsley on Tuesday afternoon (October 7).

A young Posh side boosted by the presence of James Dornelly, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgre, Kyrell Lisbie and Harley Mills ran out 4-3 winners away at Barnsley.

Posh had raced into a two-goal lead after goals in both the seventh and eighth minutes. First from Joe Andrews converting a low Mills cross and then Lisbie continued his fine form with a goal from a swift counter.

Posh had the ball in the net for a third goal in three minutes but Lindgren was flagged offside.

Gustav Lindgren scored for Peterborough United U21s after being dropped for the first team squad. Photo: David Lowndes.

The hosts were level at the break though and went into the lead after 53 minutes after a blitz of their own.

With ten to play, O’Brien-Brady grabbed an equaliser after picking up the ball 40 yards out, driving towards to box and slamming the ball into the net. Then two minutes later Lindgren met Dornelly’s cross to seal victory for Posh.

Posh currently sit second, three points clear of third, in the Professional Development League table and host Fleetwood next Tuesday (October 14).

Posh: Smith, Dornelly, Freeman, Mendonca, Claxton, O’Brien-Brady, Odoh, Andrews, Lindgren, Lisbie, Mills.

On Saturday, Posh Under 18s claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over Norwich City in the Under 18 Premier League Cup at the Mick George Training Academy.

Posh secured a comprehensive win through goals from Rylie Fitzpatrick and Bolu Shofowoke, a stunning free-kick from Luca Christoudias, and a powerful long-range strike by Eddie Fox.