Gillingham vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh begin EFL Trophy defence

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:50 BST
Chris Conn-Clarke in action against Wrexham. Photo: Joe Dent.Chris Conn-Clarke in action against Wrexham. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to Gillingham to begin their EFL Trophy defence (September 3, 7pm).

This is the first game of the group stage, which also includes Stevenage and Crystal Palace U21s.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Gillingham vs Posh

20:53 BST

2-1

Gillingham score a late consolation

Nevitt heads home a cross into the bottom corner but it’s surely too late.

20:51 BST

3 added minutes

We’re deep into those now

20:50 BST

90 mins 2-0 Posh

Posh look to have got this game in their grasp now.

Corner sent in, punched away by Ashby-Hammond.

Mothersille given a chance with the ball back in but it turns into more of a clearance.

20:46 BST

88 mins 2-0 Posh

Posh free-kick on the left edge of the box.

Ihionvien pushed in the back. Randall to take.

Horrible effort, straight out of play.

20:43 BST

84 mins 2-0 Posh

Collins now fancies his luck from range. 35 yard effort pushed away by Ashby-Hammond.

Poku then shows great feet on the right, feeds Randall in the middle but weak finish and blocked.

Very open game as it comes to its conclusion

20:41 BST

83 mins 2-0 Posh

Nolan now fires wide from 30 yards, the defence parted like the Red Sea.

Posh need to be careful here. Very poor since the second went in.

20:39 BST

Posh sub

Ollie Rose for Katongo

Rose has given the ball straight away to Lapslie in the box. He should really be burying that chance but he almost seems surprised he’s got the chance and doesn’t manage to beat Bilokapic.

20:35 BST

77 mins 2-0 Posh

Wow.

That’s how you introduce yourself.

He’s not really been involved but he receives the ball around 25 yards from goal, takes a touch and fires it into the top left corner of the net, like it was the easiest thing in the world.

Great start.

20:33 BST

IHIONVIEN!!!!!!!!!

2-0!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

20:31 BST

73 mins 1-0 Posh

What on earth happened there?

Bilokapic crazily runs all the way to the edge of the area and gets rounded. He leaves the goal completely unguarded. The ball played back into the box and Gbode looks to work a shooting chance, does so and goes wide.

What had to be a goal.

20:27 BST

69 mins 1-0 Posh

Nevitt now heads over from a corner as Posh continue to be pushed back.

20:25 BST

Posh sub

Joel Randall replaces Conn-Clarke

20:25 BST

66 mins 1-0 Posh

Gillingham swarm the box from the corner and resulting couple of deliveries. They’re looking dangerous again.

20:24 BST

65 mins 1-0 Posh

Poku backs into Williams as he goes in for a header on the edge of the box.

Free kick in a good position 30 yards form goal.

Deflected off the wall.

20:22 BST

63 mins 1-0 Posh

Mothersille remains on the left wing, Poku on the right and Ihionvien down the middle

20:20 BST

Gills sub

Coleman and Clarke off

Armani Little and George Lapslie on

20:18 BST

60 mins 1-0 Posh

Brad Ihionvien on for a Posh debut in for place of Jones

Poku on for Hayes

20:17 BST

59 mins 1-0 Posh

Mothersille has the beating of Webster now. He’s playing out of the left.

Another dangerous ball, cleared away though.

