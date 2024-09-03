Gillingham vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh begin EFL Trophy defence
This is the first game of the group stage, which also includes Stevenage and Crystal Palace U21s.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Gillingham vs Posh
2-1
Gillingham score a late consolation
Nevitt heads home a cross into the bottom corner but it’s surely too late.
3 added minutes
We’re deep into those now
90 mins 2-0 Posh
Posh look to have got this game in their grasp now.
Corner sent in, punched away by Ashby-Hammond.
Mothersille given a chance with the ball back in but it turns into more of a clearance.
88 mins 2-0 Posh
Posh free-kick on the left edge of the box.
Ihionvien pushed in the back. Randall to take.
Horrible effort, straight out of play.
84 mins 2-0 Posh
Collins now fancies his luck from range. 35 yard effort pushed away by Ashby-Hammond.
Poku then shows great feet on the right, feeds Randall in the middle but weak finish and blocked.
Very open game as it comes to its conclusion
83 mins 2-0 Posh
Nolan now fires wide from 30 yards, the defence parted like the Red Sea.
Posh need to be careful here. Very poor since the second went in.
Posh sub
Ollie Rose for Katongo
Rose has given the ball straight away to Lapslie in the box. He should really be burying that chance but he almost seems surprised he’s got the chance and doesn’t manage to beat Bilokapic.
77 mins 2-0 Posh
Wow.
That’s how you introduce yourself.
He’s not really been involved but he receives the ball around 25 yards from goal, takes a touch and fires it into the top left corner of the net, like it was the easiest thing in the world.
Great start.
IHIONVIEN!!!!!!!!!
2-0!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
73 mins 1-0 Posh
What on earth happened there?
Bilokapic crazily runs all the way to the edge of the area and gets rounded. He leaves the goal completely unguarded. The ball played back into the box and Gbode looks to work a shooting chance, does so and goes wide.
What had to be a goal.
69 mins 1-0 Posh
Nevitt now heads over from a corner as Posh continue to be pushed back.
Posh sub
Joel Randall replaces Conn-Clarke
66 mins 1-0 Posh
Gillingham swarm the box from the corner and resulting couple of deliveries. They’re looking dangerous again.
65 mins 1-0 Posh
Poku backs into Williams as he goes in for a header on the edge of the box.
Free kick in a good position 30 yards form goal.
Deflected off the wall.
63 mins 1-0 Posh
Mothersille remains on the left wing, Poku on the right and Ihionvien down the middle
Gills sub
Coleman and Clarke off
Armani Little and George Lapslie on
60 mins 1-0 Posh
Brad Ihionvien on for a Posh debut in for place of Jones
Poku on for Hayes
59 mins 1-0 Posh
Mothersille has the beating of Webster now. He’s playing out of the left.
Another dangerous ball, cleared away though.
