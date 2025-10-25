Garbett goal sends Peterborough United into half-time on level terms against Blackpool

Jimmy-Jay Morgan in action for Posh v Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.

Matthew Garbett fired Peterborough United level just before the break in their League One basement battle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest exploded into life in the final 10 minutes of the half with Garbett’s strike from 20 yards cancelling out an unfortunate own goal from Posh skipper Peter Kioso.

The ball rebounded into net off Kioso after Posh ‘keeper Alex Bass had made a fine save from Josh Bowler after some penalty area pinball. It was the only sight of goal Blackpool received in the opening 45 minutes so the Posh leveller was well deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner from Harley Mills was cleared to Garbett who found the corner of the net for his second Posh goal in the 45th minute. Mills had replaced injury victim George Nevett mid way through the half.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson has delivered a selection curveball. As expected David Okagbue replaced the suspended Tom Lees in defence, but last weekend’s left wing-back Mills and central midfielder Ben Woods were left out in favour of Kyrell Lisbie and Brandon Khela respectively which could signal a change in formation. It was Lisbie’s first League One start since the 3-0 defeat at Exeter City on August 30.

Klaidi Lolos returned to the substitutes’ bench. Blackpool had four teenagers on their substitutes’ bench because of an ongoing injury crisis.

Few would have been expecting a classic. Posh started the day with the fewest home points and goals in the division, while Blackpool had yet to win a single point on their travels. ‘The Seasiders’ were putting their faith in a new boss bounce following the appointment earlier in the week of Ian Evatt, a manager who has never lost to Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Posh who indeed shifted formation to 4-2-3-1, started brightly. Tom O’Connor started at left-back with Jimmy-Jay Morgan playing as 10 and Lisbie deployed wide on the left. Garbett started on the right, but was given licence to roam.

Garbett saw an early sighter from long range tipped over the bar by visiting goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell after Lisbie’s control had let him down following a fine Khela pass. Harry Leonard was net to threaten with a decent header from a Khela cross.

Pool’s only threat before they scored was a clever ruined by Bowler missing his kick entirely.

Posh lost their way a little and eventually conceded, but their response was impressive. Mills freed Morgan, but he failed to shoot for some reason and the chance disappeared. Garbett soon drew Posh level though

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Alex Bass, Peter Kioso, David Okagbue, George Nevett (sub Harley Mills, 26 mins), Tom O’Connor, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matthew Garbett, Kyrell Lisbie, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard. Subs: Klaidi Lolos, Vicente Reyes, Ben Woods, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly, Harley Mills.

Blackpool: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andrew Lyons, Oliver Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown, Lee Evans. Ashley Fletcher, Tom Bloxham, CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler, Zak Ashworth. Subs: Scott Banks, Emil Hansson, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Knight, George Elder, Franco Ravizzoli.

GOALS: Posh –

Blackpool – Kioso (og, 34 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mills (unsportsmanlike conduct)

Blackpool – Ashworth (foul), Hamilton (unsportsmanlike conduct).

REFEREE: Sam Mulhall.

ATTENDANCE: To follow