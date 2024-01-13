Fynn Talley has every right to be annoyed at 'very harsh' decision to leave him out of Charlton tie, insists Darren Ferguson
Recent signing Steer was preferred over Talley, usual back up to Nicholas Bilokapic, for what was his club debut in the 2-1 win.
The 31-year-old proved crucial in the closing stages when he denied Louie Watson with a brilliant save after a rare Ronnie Edwards error had seen him gift Alfie May the ball in the box.
It was his first appearance for any club since March 2, 2022 when he lined up for Luton against Chelsea in the FA Cup.
Ferguson insisted that he went with his gut for the decision and fully understood the frustrations of Talley.
He said: “It was very, very harsh on Fynn.
"Quite simply, sometimes as a manager you make decisions based on your gut feeling and that’s what I went on.
“Jed has come in and been very impressive, he organises and talks.
“Unfortunately for Fynn, he is in the start of playing games and he’s maybe not got that confidence and belief. Of course, his argument would quite rightly be that he’s only going to get that from playing games and if a manager then leaves him out that’s not going to happen.
“If I was Fynn, I would have been exactly how he was, annoyed and not happy with it.
“I explained it to him the best I could.”