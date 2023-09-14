A whopping four players from Posh have been included in the top 20 most valuable players in League One.

It means Posh are the joint-best represented club in the list, with Ronnie Edwards the highest valued player from the club at £2.75m.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as Barnsley, Derby. Reading and Blackpool.

So who are the most valuable players around League One?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

1 . Tom Holmes (Reading) £4.29m Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

2 . Callum Styles (Barnsley) £3m Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3 . Max Bird (Derby County) £3m Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales