Former three-time Peterborough United loanee finds a new club after a year out of the game!
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh are expected to sign Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie
- Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
- Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
Brown is back!
Three-time Posh loanee Reece Brown has found himself a new club after being without a club for the whole of last season. He had left Forest Green following their relegation from League Two at the end of the 2023/24 season.
He has joined newly relegated Crawley Town in League Two.
Brown spent time on loan at Posh from Huddersfield during the 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns. Of course winning promotion to the Championship in 20/21.
The 29-year-old made 65 appearances in total for Posh.
League one deals
Lee Grant has made his first signing as Huddersfield boss by bringing in midfielder Ryan Ledson from Preston.
The Cobblers have been busy and have already made their second and third signings of the summer. Winger Kamari Swyer from West Ham’s academy and defender Jack Burroughs from Coventry.
Blow for promotion fancies
Newly-relegated Plymouth have been dealt a blow with boss Miron Muslic set to be off.
The club say they have ‘reluctantly’ allowed Muslic to speak to 2.Bundesliga side Schalke.
Muslic lead a spirited revival in the club’s fortunes in the season half of the season but the club fell just short of Championship safety on the final day.
Done deal
Mansfield have signed 27-year-old midfielder Regan Hendry on a two-year contract following the expiration of his contract at Tranmere.
New boss for League One rivals
After a disappointing campaign last season that saw Huddersfield finish in 10th place, a whole 14 points outside of the play-off places, the Terriers have appointed a new manager.
Former goalkeeper Lee Grant has left a coaching role at Ipswich to take up the role.
It is his first managerial job.
Caretaker and academy coach Jon Worthington has been in charge since March following the sacking of Michael Duff.
Ex-Posh man drops down to MK Dons
Former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has joined League Two side MK Dons.
Mendez-Laing (33) was released by Derby County at the end of last season. He will link up again with his former Rams boss Paul Warne at MK.
League One latest
Wrexham are reportedly interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage.
League One latest
Bradford City have reportedly entered talks over a deal to sign former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson.
Pearson was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season.
League One latest
Orient boss Richie Wellens admits he’s likely to lose ‘6 or 7’ players from the squad that lost the League One play-off final to Charlton yesterday.
Orient relied heavily on loan players in their excellent campaign.
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant has reportedly emerged as an option for the Huddersfield Town job. according to the Yorkshire Post.
New Cardiff City managers links
Football League World is reporting that former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt and ex-Oxford United boss Des Buckingham are in the running for the vacant manager’s job at newly-relegated Cardiff City.
Evatt was sacked by Bolton in January, while Buckingham, who masterminded Oxford’s League One play-off semi-final win over Posh in May, 2024, was sacked by the Us in December.
Midfielder Callum Camps is set to sign a new deal at Stockport County.
Wigan interest in Wrexham pair
Wigan Athletic are now reportedly interested in available Wrexham forwards Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin.
Star man midfielder Lewis Wing has extended his contract at Reading.
Pilgrims sign two
Newly relegated League One club Plymouth Argyle have signed experienced striker Jamie Paterson and midfielder Caleb Watts on free transfers.
Paterson (33) was released by Coventry City earlier this month and has played more than 450 matches in the English Football League for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City.
Watts (23) turned down the offer of a new contract with Devon neighbours Exeter City to sign a three-year deal with Argyle, a decision that has irritated ‘The Grecians.’
League One latest
Reading are believed to be in talks with West Brom defender Semi Ajayi.
Have Birmingham City moved on from Kwame Poku?
Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly interested in young West Ham United striker Callum Marshall who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town.
Winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is apparently of interest to Birmingham City which could impact their attempt to sign Posh star Kwame Poku. Both players operate best on the right wing. Crystal Palace player Rak-Sakyi has had a successful loan spell at Sheffield United this season .
League One latest
Blackpool are interested in released Birmingham City centre-back Grant Hanley.
Former Posh man on the move
Former Posh forward Tom Nichols has signed for League Two side Swindon Town following his release from League One outfit Mansfield Town.
Nichols (31) scored on his Posh debut at Chesterfield in February, 2016 and in a 3-0 win over Cobblers the following season, but they were rare highlights in a spell that yielded 14 goals in 58 appearances.
After leaving Posh Nichols has played for Bristol Rovers, Crawley, Gillingham, Cheltenham and Mansfield.
Huddersfield are talking to a potential new manager
Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Port Vale and Northampton Town are all battling for the signature of out of contract Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel, according to Football League World.
Coventry City forward Fabio Tavares will join Burton Albion on a permanent deal at the end of his contract with the Sky Blues. The 24-year-old scored two goals in 10 appearances on loan at Burton in League One last season.
Huddersfield Town are reportedly holding talks with former Reading manager Ruben Selles following his dismissal at Hull City.
League One latest
Bolton are keen on Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman who has impressed on loan at Wimbledon this season.
