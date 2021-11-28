Former Peterborough United striker is a Premiership matchwinner, Grant McCann’s Hull City have enjoyed an 11-point swing over Posh in four matches, Godden’s goal rush continues, first club goal for an old Posh loanee and a former skipper

Ivan Toney converts a penalty for Brentford against Everton. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Toney’s first-half penalty was enough for Brentford to beat Everton 1-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium. It was a fifth goal of the season for Toney.

Toney’s old Posh strike partner Matt Godden has six goals in eight games after netting in Coventry’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bournemouth. The Sky Blues came back from 2-0 down to claim a useful point.

Ex-Posh manager and player Grant McCann has overseen some excellent Championship form at Hull City. The Tigers made it four wins in a row with a 2-1 home success over Millwall to move five points and three points clear of McCann’s old club. There has been an 11-point swing between the two clubs in four games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In League One Mo Eisa opened the scoring in MK Dons’ 4-0 win at Morecambe. The Dons are the top scorers in the division and up to sixth place.

Former Posh loanee Alex Pritchard scored direct from a corner in Sunderland’s 2-1 win at Cambridge United. It was his first goal for the Black Cats.