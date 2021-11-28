Former Peterborough United striker is a Premiership matchwinner, Grant McCann’s Hull City have enjoyed an 11-point swing over Posh in four matches, Godden’s goal rush continues, first club goal for an old Posh loanee and a former skipper
Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney rolled in his first home goal of the Premiership season today (November 28).
Toney’s first-half penalty was enough for Brentford to beat Everton 1-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium. It was a fifth goal of the season for Toney.
Toney’s old Posh strike partner Matt Godden has six goals in eight games after netting in Coventry’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bournemouth. The Sky Blues came back from 2-0 down to claim a useful point.
Ex-Posh manager and player Grant McCann has overseen some excellent Championship form at Hull City. The Tigers made it four wins in a row with a 2-1 home success over Millwall to move five points and three points clear of McCann’s old club. There has been an 11-point swing between the two clubs in four games.
In League One Mo Eisa opened the scoring in MK Dons’ 4-0 win at Morecambe. The Dons are the top scorers in the division and up to sixth place.
Former Posh loanee Alex Pritchard scored direct from a corner in Sunderland’s 2-1 win at Cambridge United. It was his first goal for the Black Cats.
Ex-Posh skipper Jack Baldwin scored his first goal for Ross County, a 93rd-minute equaliser for a side with 10 men against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.