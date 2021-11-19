Former Peterborough United star quits as manager of Spalding United

Gaby Zakuani (left) with Bruno Porfirio

Zakuani stepped down yesterday (November 18) because of his increased business and media commitments.

Zakuani was appointed manager of the Northern Premier League side in October, 2020, but took charge of just one match in his first season before football at step four level was abandoned because of the pabademic.

He was given significan funds to build a promotion-winning squad and made a marquee signing in the shape of former Posh star Marcus Maddison.

But Maddison has barely played because of injury and Spalding have experienced a modest start in the Midlands Division with 21 points from 15 matches, They were eighth when Zakuani left, but 10 points off a play-off place.

Zakuani’s assistant Bruno Porfirio will take charge of the league game at Coleshill tomorrow (November 20).

Zakuani, who was based in Surrey throughout his tenure at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as manager but in recent weeks it’s become more of a challenge with my commute and my other commitments I have outside of the club. After a good and honest conversation with the owners we agreed this was the right thing and right time to do this for both of us. The ongoing development of the club is the main priority.

“I still want to play a part in that and I’m looking forward to attending a game very soon but this time