Former Peterborough United star Poku's new side are smashed in Spain, and more minutes for Manny

Kwame Poku. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Peterborough United star Kwame Poku’s second run out for new club Queens Park Rangers turned into a nightmare.

The Championship club were duffed up 6-0 by Spanish second tier side CD Castellón today (Saturda), seven days after opening their pre-season programme with a 5-0 romp against League One side Stevenage.

Poku’s QPR debut against Stevenage involved some neat touches and he came close to a late consolation goal in the searing Spanish heat on Saturday.

Poku was part of a completely changed second-half QPR side today, but the Londoners were already 4-0 down at the break.

Former Posh centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez was also a half-time substitute for Rangers in a friendly against League One Barnsley at St George’s Park. That game finished 1-1.