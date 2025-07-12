Former Peterborough United star Poku's new side are smashed in Spain, and big blunder by Manny
The Championship club were duffed up 6-0 by Spanish second tier side CD Castellón today (Saturda), seven days after opening their pre-season programme with a 5-0 romp against League One side Stevenage.
Poku’s QPR debut against Stevenage involved some neat touches and he came close to a late consolation goal in the searing Spanish heat on Saturday.
Poku was part of a completely changed second-half QPR side today, but the Londoners were already 4-0 down at the break.
Former Posh centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez was also a half-time substitute for Rangers in a friendly against League One Barnsley at St George’s Park. That game finished 1-1 after Fernandez was at fault for the Barnsley goal with an errant pass.
