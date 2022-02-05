Former Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison needs financial help to pay for a career-saving operation

Marcus Maddison.

The 28 year-old has launched a ‘gofundme’ page to pay for a knee operation which will cost £3k. Without the operation Maddison claims he would not be able to run again, never mind play football.

Maddison quit professional football for mental health reasons in April 2021 when on loan at Bolton Wanderers. He anounced his intention to return in October, but a knee complaint has stopped him in his tracks.

On his instagram page Maddison said: “Hi guys this post is reaching out which is hard for me to do but I have nowhere else to turn. After a year out sorting myself out mentally this operation on my knee is my last hurdle, without it I will never run again never mind play football so please

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh.

“To those who don’t know me or my journey, My name is Marcus Maddison, I am 28 years old and was a professional football player until last year when my mental health took hold of me. I couldn’t see any way out of the depression that had engulfed me. I took a step back from my football and the career I loved! I have worked extremely hard to get my mental state in a much better place.

“I’m now ready to do what I do best and love the most: playing football! However, I have an obstacle standing in my way. I have a tear in my meniscus, which is massively holding me back, I have had a medical assessment already, and I need an operation. This, however, doesn’t come without a price and a cost that is out of my reach due to suffering from depression and being unable to work for the past year.

“Your support already through those times has been greatly appreciated, and there is no way I could ever thank you enough! Although I am here asking if there is any way you can find it in yourself to help me with my journey to getting back to the pitch. This will give me the operation/aftercare and support I need to get back to doing what I love.

“I know this isn’t your usual thing to see on here. However, I don’t know where else to turn. Thank you for your care and support always.”

At 11am today (January 29) £600 had been pledged on Maddison’s gofundme page

Maddison joined Posh from non-league Gateshead in August 2014 and made 249 appearances for the club, scoring 62 goals, before joining Hull City on loan in January 2020.

He moved on a free transfer to Charlton Athletic in October, 2020 before going to Bolton on loan in January, 2021.

Maddison quit Bolton claiming ‘all the abuse, pressures and monotony of the last two years’ had broken him.