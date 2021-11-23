Former Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison is planning a professional football comeback

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh.

The 28 year-old dropped out of the Football League 18 months ago because of mental health issues. He was on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Charlton Athletic at the time, but complained of ‘abuse, pressure and monotony’ getting to him and that the football industry had ‘broken’ him.

But Maddison posted a photo on instagram last night (November 22) of himself at work in the gym. He is currently contracted to Northern Premier League Midlands Division side Spalding United, but has been out of action recently because of a knee injury.

Maddison said: “After being out of the game due to injury and mental health, I’ve decided I want to go back.

Marcus Maddison in action for Spalding.

“I need to get over my injury first. I’m working on my knee issues currently and come the new year I will really start to work on my fitness.

“I’m looking forward to the 2022-23 season whereever I end up.”