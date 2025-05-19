Former Peterborough United player on the move
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, Matt Garbett, Tom Lees, Ben Woods, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
Ex-Posh man on the move
Ex-Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has left League One side Wycombe Wanderers to join League Two club Swindon Town on a one-year deal.
Luton Town are reportedly interested in Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris.
Cardiff City have signed central defender Gabriel Osho from Ligue 1 outfit AJ Auxerre,.
Premier League interest in former Posh skipper
West Ham United are interested in former Posh skipper Harrison Burrows according to the Sun newspaper. Burrows has started all three Championship fixtures for ‘The Blades’ this season.
Winger Matt Ritchie has left Portsmouth to join Reading after Pompey agreed to cancel his contract.
Ex-Posh target could be on the move to League One rivals.
Stockport County are eyeing a move for AFC Fylde midfielder Taelor O’Kane before the close of the transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.
Posh reportedly had a bid of £100,000 turned down for O’Kane (20) last summer.
Posh have been linked with a move for Walsall right-back Connor Barrett which makes little sense as Peter Kioso has just returned to London Road! Posh also have two other right-backs in James Dornelly and Cark Johnston.
Former Posh hotshot joins League One rivals
Former Posh striker Jack Marriott has left Wrexham to join League One side Reading.
The 30 year-old has signed a three year deal after moving for an undisclosed fee.
Lincoln City have signed winger Oscar Thorn from Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh promotion winner moves to Scotland
Former Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton has left Lincoln City for Scottish Premiership side Dundee.
Hamilton helped Posh win promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season before moving on to Accrington Stanley and then Lincoln.
The 26 year-old made 82 appearances for ‘The Imps’ but had been used exclusively off the substitutes’ bench in League One matches this season.
League One latest
Luton Town are reportedly interested in Houston Dynamos striker Toyosi Olusanya.
Ex-Posh boss sacked
Former Posh boss Mark Cooper has been dismissed from his manager’s post at National League Yeovil Town. Cooper had been with the club for 3 years and steered them to promotion to the National League.
The Glovers have won 1 and lost 3 of their 5 league games this season, but they threw away a 3-0 half-time lead to lose 4-3 at home to Gateshead on Monday. Former Posh striker Junior Morias scored for Yeovil in that game.
League One latest
Blackpool and Reading are keen on Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, but so are a handful of Championship clubs,
Posh defender James Dornelly has been linked with a move to a rival club following the return of dashing right-back Peter Kioso to London Road. Posh now have three right-backs at the club including current skipper Carl Johnston.
EX-Posh man joins Morecambe
Released Posh midfielder Ma’kel Bogle-Campbell has joined the Morecambe revolution. He was a second-half substitute yesterday as Morecambe, whose assistant manager is ex-Posh star Lee Tomlin, beat Altrincham 2-1 in a National League fixture.
Plymouth Argyle have signed forward Lorent Tolaj from Port Vale after triggering a seven-figure release clause. He made his debut as Plymouth won for the first time in League One this season, 1-0 at home to Blackpool., on Saturday.
Record transfer fee paid by League One club
Lincoln City have signed Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Varfolomeyev from Czech side Slovan Liberec for a club-record transfer fee.
BBC Radio Lincolnshire understands the Imps have paid about £350,000 for Varfolomeyev, which would surpass the club's previous record fee paid for John Akinde in 2018.
Josh Knight move confirmed
Portsmouth have completed the signing of former Posh defender Josh Knight from Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.
Pompey have paid an undisclosed fee thought to be in excess of £1m to land the 27-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, according to the Portsmouth News.
Plymouth have signed Danish centre-back Mathias Ross following his release from Turkish side Galatasaray.
Big fee for former Posh man, new job for a star from the past
Reports suggest Pompey have agreed a fee of 1 million Euros for former Posh defender Josh Knight. The move didn’t happen as expected yesterday (Wednesday) though.
Ex-Posh promotion hero Lee Tomlin has been names assistant manager at National League Morecambe. The 36 year-old has been coaching at Leicester City and Sheffield United since he stopped playing.
League One latest
AFC Wimbledon have signed ex-Charlton Athletic and Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer on a free transfer. Bauer left Preston at the end of last season.
Pompey confident of securing ex-Posh man
Portsmouth are confident they will win the race to sign former Posh defender Josh Knight.
The 27 year-old central defender is available for transfer after one season with German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96.
Knight turned a new contract offer down at Posh last summer to move abroad.
There had been some speculation he was coming back to London Road, but the lure of Championship football is hard to resist.
Is Ethon the next Posh signing?
Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer is confident Posh will be making another bid for Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer.
Posh reportedly had a bid for the 22 year-old rejected earlier this month,
Posh boss Darren Ferguson expressed his admiration for Archer before Posh beat Cheltenham in last season’s EFL Trophy.
League One latest
Plymouth, Orient, Reading and Barnsley are all reportedly chasing Southampton striker Dom Ballard. Ballard was on loan at Cambridge United last season.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed Charlton Athletic centre-back Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan.
Bradford City, who travel to Posh on Saturday, have signed Nick Powell following his release from Stockport County.
Lincoln City have signed striker Francis Okoronkwo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Everton.