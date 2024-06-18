Former Peterborough United manager makes his eighth Rotherham United signing of the summer
Eighth Rotherham signing!
Rotherham have signed defender Zak Jules from Exeter City. It’s now eight summer signings for Rotherham’s ex-Posh manager Steve Evans.
Wigan have lost winger Jordan Jones after failing to agree terms on a new contract. Jones has left the club.
Bristol Rovers are set to sign Chippenham Town centre-back Dan Ellison.
League One latest June 18
Lincoln City are set to sign in demand midfielder Tom Bayliss following his departure from Shrewsbury.
Huddersfield have agreed a fee with Lincoln for wing-back Lasse Sorensen according to Football Insider.
League One latest June 18
Birmingham City are interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.
Mansfield have signed midfielder Dejo Oshilaja after his departure from Burton Albion.
Exeter City have made a bid for Gateshead midfielder Ed Francis.
League One latest June 17
Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington has signed a two-year contract with Lincoln City following his departure from Cheltenham Town. Midfielder Luke Berry has completed his move from Luton Town to Charlton Athletic
League One latest June 17
Veteran broadcaster Jim Rosenthal has joined the board at Northampton Town.
Bristol Rovers have failed to entice defender Joe Edwards away from Plymouth Argyle.
Wrexham are reportedly interested in Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell.
EX-Posh man drops into ninth tier football
Ex-Posh midfielder George Cooper has signed for West Didsbury & Chorlton who play in the Northern Counties West Football League.
The 27 year-old scored on his Posh debut after moving from Crewe in January, 2018.
He went on to play for Plymouth and Chesterfield before a spell in Australian football.
Darragh on Burrows
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked about the availability of Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards by a Sheffield United fan on social media over the weekend.
MacAnthony replied: “1 out of 2 wouldn’t be bad.’
Posh captain Burrows has been linked with a move to Championship side Sheffield United this summer.
Ex-Posh man on the move
Former Posh goalkeeper Dan Gyollai has joined Northern Irish side Glentoran.
Stockport sign two
Stockport County have signed midfielder Callum Connolly following his departure from Blackpool.
County have also taken on midfielder Jack Diamond after his release from Sunderland.
Bolton make first move
Bolton have signed Wycombe centre-back Chris Forino on a free transfer. It’s the Trotters’ first signing of the summer.
Bristol Rovers are trying to sign Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.
Former Posh defender Lewis Freestone has completed his move from Cheltenham to Stevenage.
