Former Peterborough United manager linked with a switch to Stevenage

Steve Evans when Posh manager.

Stevenage parted company with first-team boss Alex Revell earlier this week and have apparently made Evans their number one target.

Evans is currently managing League One Gillingham and was in charge of an 1-0 FA Cup replay defeat at Cheltenham last night (November 16).

Stevenage, who are 21st in League Two, are understood to have made an approach for Evans who has been working on a tight budget at Gillingham who are 19th in League One.

When asked about the Stevenage job Evans told Kent Online: “It is something that the chairman and the club have to speak about. It’s not for me to speak publicly. I will speak to the chairman about it as you would expect.

“I don’t know how accurate it all is. I am a football manager, I want to win games, I want to have a chance. I don’t know if there has been an approach.