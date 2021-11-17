Former Peterborough United manager linked with a switch to Stevenage
Former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is the favourite to take over at League Two strugglers Stevenage.
Stevenage parted company with first-team boss Alex Revell earlier this week and have apparently made Evans their number one target.
Evans is currently managing League One Gillingham and was in charge of an 1-0 FA Cup replay defeat at Cheltenham last night (November 16).
Stevenage, who are 21st in League Two, are understood to have made an approach for Evans who has been working on a tight budget at Gillingham who are 19th in League One.
When asked about the Stevenage job Evans told Kent Online: “It is something that the chairman and the club have to speak about. It’s not for me to speak publicly. I will speak to the chairman about it as you would expect.
“I don’t know how accurate it all is. I am a football manager, I want to win games, I want to have a chance. I don’t know if there has been an approach.
“I know Stevenage as a club, I know the personnel, but that is for Paul Scally (the Gills chairman) and Gillingham Football Club to speak about and obviously they need to give clarity on the situation.”