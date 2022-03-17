Former Peterborough United manager is back in work at struggling Stevenage

Steve Evans. Photo: Dan Mullen/Getty Images.

On a dramatic day in Hertfordshire Stevenage sacked manager Paul Tisdale, after a run of three points in nine League Two games sent the club hurtling towards relegation, and appointed Evans.

Evans was wanted by Stevenage earlier in the season, but he was working for Gillingham in League One at the time and the was refused permission to speak to his suitors.

Evans left Gillingham by mutual consent on January 9 and has not worked since. He was manager at Posh for 11 months before he was sacked in January, 2019 to make way for the return of Darren Ferguson.

Evans take over at Stevenage with the club third from bottom League Two. They are three points above next-to-bottom Oldham who have two games in hand.