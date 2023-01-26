Harvey Cartwright during his only Posh appearance against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.

Cartwright saw his loan deal at Posh ended earlier this month after the arrival of Will Norris on loan from Burnley.

Persistent thigh problems kept Cartwright out of action for Posh though and he managed just one EFL Trophy appearance in August- in a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage.

The 20-year-old has now headed to Adams Park and joins Gareth Ainsworth’s side, who are in 7th, three points ahead of Posh in 8th but have played two games more.

He is expected to provide competition for number one Max Stryjek. He will not get to face Posh as the sides met for the final time this season on New Year’s Day in the Chairboys’ 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium- Grant McCann’s final match in charge of Posh.

Another former Posh loanee on the move has been Conor Coventry, who has joined Championship Rotherham United from West Ham until the end of the season.

The now 22-year-old struggled for game time under Darren Ferguson in the Championship last season before leaving in January to head to Milton Keynes for the rest of the season.

He has made one Premier League appearance this season, coming on for just the final minute against Man City but has played five times in the UEFA Conference League.

In League One, sides at the wrong end of the table have been busy. Strugglers MK have signed striker Sulley Kaikai following his departure from Wycombe. Fellow promotion contenders Portsmouth have allowed experienced defender Michael Morrison join Cambridge on loan until the end of the season.

Centre-back Morrison began his career at the U’s, making 122 appearances before joining Leicester. Mark Bonner has also drafted in creative midfielder Conor McGrandles from Charlton until the end of the season.

Forest Green have signed Northern Ireland youth international Charlie McCann for an undisclosed fee. They have also been heavily linked with bringing in another midfielder, Charlie Savage- son of ex-Premier League player Robbie, who is currently in the Manchester United academy.

