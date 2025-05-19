Former Peterborough United goalkeeper signs for League One rivals
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
Wycombe signe former Posh 'keeper
Former Posh goalkeeper Stuart Moore has signed for Wycombe Wanderers. Moore played 4 times for Posh in the 2015-16 season when on loan from Reading.
AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Antwoine Hackford from Sheffield United on a free transfer
League One latest
Plymouth want Celtic defender Stephen Welsh on loan.
League One latest
Leyton Orient have made Newcastle midfielder Joe White their 10th summer signing. He’s moved to the Londoners on a season-long loan.
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Filip Marschall from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.
Sheffield United could make a bid for outstanding young goalkeeper Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed West Ham United midfielder Patrick Kelly on a three-year deal.
Luton Town have sold Alfie Doughty to Millwall for an undisclosed fee.
Stockport County believe they can sign Stoke City forward Nathan Lowe on loan.
League One latest
Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Mason Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Hull City.
Rotherham are reportedly set to sign former Ajax defender Ar'jany Martha in a permanent deal,. The player played Belgian League football for Beerschot last season.
Key Reading player Harvey Knibbs is set to join Charlton.
League One latest
Northampton Town are believed to be interested in Accrington Stanley striker Tyler Walton.
League One latest
Orient are keen to take Newcastle United midfielder Joe White on loan.
Former Bolton and Orient wing-back Randell Williams is reportedly of interest to Blackpool.
Plymouth and Blackpool both want to take Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor on loan.
Big chance for recently released Posh youngster
Justin Osagie, a 19 year-old centre-back released by Posh at the end of last season, has started a trial with Chelsea Under 21s. He was part of a Chelsea squad beaten 2-1 at Bromley in a recent friendly.
Osagie had an injury-interrupted spell on loan at Peterborough Sports last season.
League One latest
Rotherham have signed full-back Denzel Hall from Dutch side Heerenveen for an undisclosed fee.
Cardiff City. eho host Posh on the opening day of the League One season, are closing in on their first transfer under Brian Barry-Murphy, with FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Nathan Trott set for a loan move to the Welsh capital.
Ex-Posh joins same club for third time!
Former Posh player Ryan Broom has signed for Cheltenham Town for the third time.
Burton Albion have signed defender Kyran Lofthouse on a two-year deal from from League One rivals Barnsley. Lofthouse was on loan at Burton last season.
Northampton Town have signed West Ham central defender Michael Forbes on a season-long loan deal.
League One latest
Queens Park Rangers have signed Jamaica international striker Rumarn Burrell from League One Burton Albion.
Leyton Orient have signed Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola on a season-long loan.
Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Ethan Erhahon from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.
Ex-Posh man starts trial at Ipswich Town
Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond on a one-year deal following a trial at the club. He left Fulham at the end of last season.
Released Posh player Tyler Young has started a trial at Ipswich Town. His 40 year-old father Ashley is apparently a target for ‘The Tractor Boys’ as well.
Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to sign Bristol City midfielder Marcus McGuane according to Bristol Live.
League One latest
Free-spending Huddersfield Town now have their eyes on Birmingham City midfielder Marc Leonard who was a big hit on loan at Cobblers two seasons ago.
League One latest
Rotherham United have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Marvin Kaleta for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Nathan Broome on a three-year deal after a successful trial. Broome was released by Swansea at the end of last season.
Luton have bid for QPR strike Charlie Kelman according to West London Sport. Kelman won the League One Golden Boot when on loan at Leyton Orient last season.
League One latest
Luton Town have signed forward Gideon Kodua on loan from West Ham United.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed winger Caylan Vickers on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Reading have signed forward Daniel Kyerewaa following the expiration of his contract with German second-tier side Preussen Munster.
Huddersfield Town have signed Birmingham City striker Alfie May for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
County sign an international
Stockport County have signed free agent defender Arttu Hoskonen on a two-year deal.
Hoskonen, 28, joins the League One side after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons playing in Poland for Cravovia, scoring twice in 54 appearances.
Hoskonen scored his one international goal against England in a Nations League game
League One latest
Rotherham United have signed former Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson on a one-year deal following a successful trial.
Wrexham have paid over a million pounds for Bolton midfielder George Thomason.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.