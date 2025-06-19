Former Peterborough United full-back joins League One rivals

Edun rejected two contract offers from Posh following the end of the 2024-25 season. The 27 year-old left-back joined Posh on a short-term contract from Charlton Athletic last January and played an important part in the side staying clear of relegation from League One. He scored twice, direct from a corner against Shrewsbury Town and with a wonderful free-kick strike which sealed a 1-0 win on derby day at Cambridge United. Edun was sent off in the final stages of the game at the Abbey Stadium and also dismissed for violent conduct in the first-half of the derby defeat at the hands of Northampton Town in April. Posh fell apart after Edun's red card and slumped to a 4-0 defeat. Edun has signed a two year deal at County with the option of a third season. He has also played for Fulham, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City and Blackburn Rovers. County manager Dave Challinor said: “Getting Tayo to the club is a big coup for us. He comes at a great age, with brilliant experience, and is someone we feel can have a big impact on our team.”