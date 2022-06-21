Mark Beevers. Photo: Joe Dent.

The former club captain agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent on Monday (June 20) after three years and 101 appearances for the club.

He only signed a new three-year deal last summer but agreed to leave the club and seek opportunities elsewhere after a difficult season in the Championship.

Posh Chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on Twitter that Beevers was looking to pursue an opportunity abroad and he has now been heavily linked to a move to Perth Glory in Australia.

