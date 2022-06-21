The former club captain agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent on Monday (June 20) after three years and 101 appearances for the club.
He only signed a new three-year deal last summer but agreed to leave the club and seek opportunities elsewhere after a difficult season in the Championship.
Posh Chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on Twitter that Beevers was looking to pursue an opportunity abroad and he has now been heavily linked to a move to Perth Glory in Australia.
Robbie Fowler sensationally signed for the club in 2010 but the side finished bottom of last season’s 12 team A League table with just 18 points in 26 games.