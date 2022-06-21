Former Peterborough United captain Mark Beevers linked with move to Australia

Mark Beevers has been linked with a surprise move to Australia after leaving Peterborough United.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:11 am
Mark Beevers. Photo: Joe Dent.
The former club captain agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent on Monday (June 20) after three years and 101 appearances for the club.

He only signed a new three-year deal last summer but agreed to leave the club and seek opportunities elsewhere after a difficult season in the Championship.

Posh Chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on Twitter that Beevers was looking to pursue an opportunity abroad and he has now been heavily linked to a move to Perth Glory in Australia.

Robbie Fowler sensationally signed for the club in 2010 but the side finished bottom of last season’s 12 team A League table with just 18 points in 26 games.

Former Peterborough United club captain has contract cancelled
