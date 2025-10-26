Former Peterborough United boss won't be returning to the club, but he knows who's to blame for a poor season

Steve Evans during his last match as Posh manager, a 0-0 League One draw at home to Charlton Athletic. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Former Peterborough United boss Steve Evans has confirmed he will not be returning to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Local man Evans is available and insists he will be back in management one day, but he accepts chairman Darragh MacAnthony is looking in a different direction to find the replacement for Darren Ferguson. Ferguson was sacked after Posh lost at home to League One relegation rivals Blackpool on Saturday, a result that sent the city club back to the bottom of the table.

Evans was at that game, but he will only keep visiting London Road as a fan than an employee.

“Darragh was very clear in his statement yesterday – and what a classy statement it was – that he is looking in a different direction on and off the field,” Evans said. “And as the club owner he every right to do what he believes will be best for the club.

"I’ve seen a few games as a fan this season and I will continue to come and support. I was proud to have a go at managing Posh and I still talk to Darragh regularly, but that’s as far as it goes. I hope he finds the right person to get the club moving again as dropping into League Two would be a disaster.

"I believe it should be a hunt for two managers now. One to make sure Posh do not go down and when that happens they can have big meetings in the summer to plan for the following season.

"I feel for Darren, but he should leave with his head held high. He won't have felt it when he was walking the dogs this morning, but he is still a very good manager. He would be at top of most lists of clubs are looking for a League One manager, but Darragh felt it was the right time for a change and he’s entitled to think that.

"I don’t blame Darren for the Posh struggles and I don’t blame Darragh. The players are to blame. This is not a very strong League One this season so results have been very disappointing. Posh need to find a way of scoring some goals.

“When I was managing against Peterborough we were up against Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Mason-Clark. Posh don’t have that fear factor now. There are still good players at the club though and they need to step up.

"I have had a job offers and I had to turn a very good one down soon after I left Rotherham because I was committed to improving my health. I’ve lost eight stone and I feel great. I need a job, but I don’t need any job. I will wait for a good project to come along. There is no rush.”

Evans managed Posh between February 2018 and January 2019, but was sacked with the club in a League One play-off place to make way for the third coming of Ferguson. He left Rotherham in March, 2025 and has not worked since.