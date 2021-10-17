Former Peterborough United boss slams ‘pathetic’ decision-making, but other ex-Posh men had better days

Steve Evans. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Evans was unhappy with the amount of time added on at the end of the game as his side chased an equaliser against 10-man opponents.

Evans told Kentonline: “I went to see the referee and wanted to know why he allocated four minutes at the end. He has warned the goalkeeper three times for time-wasting, we had the (five) substitutes, two goals and a sending off and he adds four minutes. Listen to the words FA, pathetic decision, four minutes.”

Former Posh forward Danny Lloyd had earlier given the Gills the lead from the penalty spot.

Other Posh old boys in the news yesterday included Danny Andrew who scored direct from a free kick to help Fleetwood to a 3-0 win over Crewe in League One and Kyle Vassell grabbed his first Cheltenham goal in a 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.